NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.65. 94,546,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,749,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,748,330 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,748,330 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,590 shares of company stock worth $292,708,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

