Nuwellis Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 28th (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, June 28th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 28th.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Nuwellis stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 11,182,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,285. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 316.90% and a negative net margin of 202.97%.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

