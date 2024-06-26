NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.15

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 4250334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.17.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

