Nostrand Robert L. Van Sells 20,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 4.2 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

