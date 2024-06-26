NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$133.55 million during the quarter.
