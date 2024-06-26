Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Trimmed by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.04. The company had a trading volume of 357,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.