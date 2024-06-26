NIKE (NKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect NIKE to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.