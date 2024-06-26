NIKE (NKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect NIKE to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NIKE Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.