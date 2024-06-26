Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. 6,483,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,073. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.