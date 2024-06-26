New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 29th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.6%.

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 424,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,403. The firm has a market cap of $560.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

