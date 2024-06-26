New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.6%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 375,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,996. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $557.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.