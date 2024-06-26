New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 662,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,020,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,878,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $542.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

