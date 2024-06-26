MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,781,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.04. MYR Group has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $181.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

