MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group
MYR Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.04. MYR Group has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $181.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.
