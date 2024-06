My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.89 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $239,850.36 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

