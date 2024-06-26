Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
TSE:MTL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.88. 27,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,144. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
