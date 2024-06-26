Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.88. 27,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,144. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

