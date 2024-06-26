MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. 464,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

