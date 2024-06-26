MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.21) and last traded at GBX 1,080 ($13.70), with a volume of 155906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($13.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 964.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 899.65. The company has a market cap of £176.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,440.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

