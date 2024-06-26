Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MSD remained flat at $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 24,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

