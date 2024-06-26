Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Hits $184.50 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $184.50 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,789,505 coins and its circulating supply is 881,475,785 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

