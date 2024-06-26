Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 533,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 635,472 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $29.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MODN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Model N Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $161,193.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,597.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $261,734.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 220,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,653.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

