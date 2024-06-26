Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,369,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,182,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

