Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,238,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK remained flat at $132.96 on Tuesday. 6,758,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $336.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

