Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,876. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

