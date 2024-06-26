McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,273. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

