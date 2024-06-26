Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.57. 2,074,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,748. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $402.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

