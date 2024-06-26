Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. 2,557,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.