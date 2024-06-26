Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $340,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 2,618,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,163. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

