Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,959,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.