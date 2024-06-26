McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
McCoy Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MCCRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,591. McCoy Global has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.
McCoy Global Company Profile
