Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.26. 13,943,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,112,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

