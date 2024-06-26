Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis Buys 2,975 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$24,990.00.

Peter Cirulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96.

Shares of MRE stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$878.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

