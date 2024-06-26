Martin Robert Ferron Purchases 12,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,400.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$26.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.73. The company has a market cap of C$695.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NOA shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

