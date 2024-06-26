Mark Leonard Singleton Sells 13,753 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Leonard Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83.

On Thursday, April 11th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 4,000 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Bioventus stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $433.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,035,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 135,168 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

