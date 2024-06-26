Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.25. 2,147,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,118. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

