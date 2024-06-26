Maiar DEX One Day Volume Reaches $245,892.14 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $245,892.14 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.87 or 1.00014437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00079580 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000371 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $260,909.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.