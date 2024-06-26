Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share by the software maker on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 35.0% annually over the last three years. Magic Software Enterprises has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 10,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on MGIC. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
