MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.31

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.31 and last traded at $107.74, with a volume of 137250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.77.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.26, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 117,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,715,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

