Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.31. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,108,303 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

