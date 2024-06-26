Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 1,995,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,656,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Lufax Trading Up 7.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

