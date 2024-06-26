Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.59. Lucid Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 9,679,595 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 631,728 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

