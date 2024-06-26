LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Up 27.3%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,336,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,533,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.04.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.