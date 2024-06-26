Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.83. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 30,965 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

