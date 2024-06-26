Lone Star Friends Trust Sells 4,775,000 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust sold 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $7,162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of SST opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.32. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.
Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
