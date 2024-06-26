Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.16. The company had a trading volume of 437,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,251. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.34 and its 200-day moving average is $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.