Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 50 Per Share

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Liontrust Asset Management Trading Down 3.8 %
LON:LIO traded down GBX 28.40 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 722.60 ($9.17). 1,001,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 667.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($10.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £460.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,781.48, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management
In related news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,840.52). 12.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
