Lindsay (LNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindsay stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $137.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

