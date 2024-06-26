Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.61. 276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Lendlease Group Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

