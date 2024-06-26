Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LDOS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of LDOS opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

