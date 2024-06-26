Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 543,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.