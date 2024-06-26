Ladder Capital Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 104,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,483. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.