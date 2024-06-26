Kwmg LLC Sells 646 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.69. 692,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

